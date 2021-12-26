Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Weight Watchers Ireland ceases operations as parent acquires franchise

Directors of the Irish business, which had been in operation since 1986, say the Covid-19 pandemic made future uncertain

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
26th December, 2021
Weight Watchers Ireland ceases operations as parent acquires franchise
Oprah Winfrey is an adviser and board member of Weight Watchers and owns around 8 per cent of the stock: the Irish operation ceases at the end of the month. Picture: Getty

Weight Watchers Ireland has ceased operations after WW International, the global parent company of the diet and fitness programme, acquired the franchise from the Irish owners.

The Irish franchise had been held by Denross Limited, a firm run by seven women who ran classes across the country, since 1986.

WW, which rebranded from Weight Watchers in 2018, announced that it would be cutting $100 million in costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been undergoing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Oliver St John Gogarty pub was closed for much of last year due to pandemic. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Owner of Temple Bar’s Oliver St John Gogarty pub suffers 95% hit to revenues

Companies Donal MacNamee
Brown Thomas Arnotts Limited said it had faced an ‘exceptionally challenging’ year as a result of the pandemic. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Brown Thomas suffered loss last year for first time in two decades

Companies Donal MacNamee
The company gets its name from Maria Tashjian, its director

Turnover down 55% at Maria Tash

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Denis Dullea, head of product development unit OSS at Ericsson. The firm grew its staff numbers last year as it stepped up 5G research at its Athlone plant. Picture: Barry Cronin

Ericsson increases Irish headcount to fund 5G research as revenues grow

Companies Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1