Weight Watchers Ireland ceases operations as parent acquires franchise
Directors of the Irish business, which had been in operation since 1986, say the Covid-19 pandemic made future uncertain
Weight Watchers Ireland has ceased operations after WW International, the global parent company of the diet and fitness programme, acquired the franchise from the Irish owners.
The Irish franchise had been held by Denross Limited, a firm run by seven women who ran classes across the country, since 1986.
WW, which rebranded from Weight Watchers in 2018, announced that it would be cutting $100 million in costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been undergoing...
