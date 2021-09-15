WebDoctor valued at €48m after VentureWave investment

WebDoctor, a Dublin-headquartered medtech, is now valued at €48 million following a €3 million investment from VentureWave.

The venture capital fund will now work with WebDoctor as the company aims to grow its patient client numbers to 15 million over the next 10 years and increase the number of healthcare professionals it has as clients to 500.

The telehealth company, which has developed a digital platform to improve doctor–patient interactions, increased revenue by more than 75 per cent...