Webdoctor reports €20 million valuation after new funding round

The Webdoctor health tech group has raised €1.85 million and the business is now valued at €20 million, Oisin Kim, its co-founder and chief executive, has said.

Existing investors put in the bulk of the funding in this new round, and include Cyril McGuire, a veteran tech industry figure, and Noel Ruane, a venture capital businessman.

Webdoctor, which provides high-definition video conferencing software for medical professionals and health businesses, has been working with the HSE...