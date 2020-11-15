Web Summit protégé firm Hopin valued at $2 billion

An online events company backed by the Web Summit’s Amaranthine Fund has been valued at $2 billion.

Hopin, a British start-up founded last year, announced last Tuesday that it had raised $125 million in a round of funding that values the firm at more than $2 billion.

Its valuation in February, when Amaranthine was part of a $6.5 million funding round, was $350 million. The February investment round was led by global venture capital firm...