Monday November 16, 2020
Web Summit protégé firm Hopin valued at $2 billion

British start-up Hopin, whose backers included the €50 million Amaranthine Fund, thrived on the back of the pandemic

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
15th November, 2020
Paddy Cosgrave, will be holding the annual Web Summit online next month using its own virtual events platform developed in-house

An online events company backed by the Web Summit’s Amaranthine Fund has been valued at $2 billion.

Hopin, a British start-up founded last year, announced last Tuesday that it had raised $125 million in a round of funding that values the firm at more than $2 billion.

Its valuation in February, when Amaranthine was part of a $6.5 million funding round, was $350 million. The February investment round was led by global venture capital firm...

