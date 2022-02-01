Subscribe Today
Wayflyer latest Irish company to achieve unicorn status with $1.6bn valuation

The latest funding round comes off the back of a significant period of growth for the Dublin-based business

Cónal Thomas
1st February, 2022
Wayflyer Co-founders Jack Pierse and Aidan Corbett.

Wayflyer, a revenue-based financing and E-commerce platform, has raised $150 million in a Series B funding round to become Ireland’s sixth unicorn.

The latest funding gives Wayflyer a post-money valuation of $1.6 billion and makes the company Ireland’s sixth to achieve unicorn status. A unicorn is a privately held start-up company that has a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Wayflyer said the funding will be used to expand the company globally, in the...

