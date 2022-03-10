Subscribe Today
Wayflyer investor expects more services from the unicorn as partnerships grow

Yusuf Özdalga, one of Wayflyer’s earliest investors, is confident the Irish start-up will grow quickly and provide more revenue streams in the near future

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
10th March, 2022
Yusuf Özdalga, partner and head of Europe and UK at QED Investors.

Yusuf Özdalga, an early investor in Wayflyer, expects the business to provide more services to generate revenue as its partnerships with e-commerce businesses grow.

“We have a term in QED called vertical bank. We focus on a specific vertical. It doesn’t mean it is literally a bank, it means it serves its segment in a very focused manner. They are doing that for ecommerce merchants,” Özdalga, partner and head of Europe and UK...

