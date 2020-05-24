Waste giant to turn rubbish into new materials and products

The country's largest waste collector is planning to build a large, multimillion-euro research and development (R&D) facility to pilot new ways to reuse certain discarded materials.
A firm connected to Beauparc Utilities, the group behind the Greenstar and Panda waste collection businesses, has applied for planning permission to construct a single-storey 5,000 sq m R&D centre in Huntstown, near Dublin Airport.
The facility would be used to pilot new circular economy solutions...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team