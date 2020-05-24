Waste giant to turn rubbish into new materials and products

The country's largest waste collector is planning to build a large, multimillion-euro research and development (R&D) facility to pilot new ways to reuse certain discarded materials.

A firm connected to Beauparc Utilities, the group behind the Greenstar and Panda waste collection businesses, has applied for planning permission to construct a single-storey 5,000 sq m R&D centre in Huntstown, near Dublin Airport.

The facility would be used to pilot new circular economy solutions...