Warren Buffett boosts Irish-based company by €60m ‘to support EU business’

Warren Buffett, the famous investor, has pumped €60 million into his Irish-based commercial insurance company in the last week, documents show.

It brings to a total of €120 million the amount that Buffett has invested in the Irish company, which appears to be part of a corporate restructuring of his insurance empire to deal with the consequence of Brexit.

Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance was set up in Dublin in 2018 and in the last year...