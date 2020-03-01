Voxpro founders add fintech firm Trezeo to portfolio

Linda and Dan Kiely, who sold their Voxpro firm in a €145 million deal, have added a new investment to their rapidly expanding Regsont portfolio.
The Kielys are seed-level investors in fledgling fintech firm Trezeo, it has emerged, bringing the Cork couple’s start-up investments to almost a dozen to date.
Trezeo was founded by former banker Garrett Cassidy, who previously ran the European headquarters of Circle, the US cryptocurrency company, which was backed...
