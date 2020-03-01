Monday March 2, 2020
Voxpro founders add fintech firm Trezeo to portfolio

Kielys’ Regsont vehicle now has investments in around a dozen start-ups

1st March, 2020
Linda and Dan Kiely sold Voxpro in a €145 million deal. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Linda and Dan Kiely, who sold their Voxpro firm in a €145 million deal, have added a new investment to their rapidly expanding Regsont portfolio.

The Kielys are seed-level investors in fledgling fintech firm Trezeo, it has emerged, bringing the Cork couple’s start-up investments to almost a dozen to date.

Trezeo was founded by former banker Garrett Cassidy, who previously ran the European headquarters of Circle, the US cryptocurrency company, which was backed...

