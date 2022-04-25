Subscribe Today
Vitalograph to create 200 jobs in Limerick and Clare

Respiratory devices company is to invest €10m in the mid-west region as it moves production from Asia

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
25th April, 2022
Frank Keane, chief executive of Vitalograph, which has operated a manufacturing site in Ennis since 1974

A total of 200 jobs are to be created in Ireland by Vitalograph, the producer of respiratory diagnostic devices and clinical trials.

A €10 million investment has fuelled expansion plans in Limerick and Clare as it grows operations over the next two years.

New sites at Engine Innovate Building, Limerick and the Clare Technology Park in Ennis are to be established to accommodate the new jobs which are to be created to support the growth of...

