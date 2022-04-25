Vitalograph to create 200 jobs in Limerick and Clare
Respiratory devices company is to invest €10m in the mid-west region as it moves production from Asia
A total of 200 jobs are to be created in Ireland by Vitalograph, the producer of respiratory diagnostic devices and clinical trials.
A €10 million investment has fuelled expansion plans in Limerick and Clare as it grows operations over the next two years.
New sites at Engine Innovate Building, Limerick and the Clare Technology Park in Ennis are to be established to accommodate the new jobs which are to be created to support the growth of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pippa O’Connor Ormond invests in new Irish vodka brand
Istil 38, a 38 per cent spirit, is sold in three flavours – classic, pink berries and vanilla – and is retailing at €38 a bottle
Welltel ‘could spend €50m in six months’ on acquisitions
The Dublin-based business communications provider, which made seven takeovers during the pandemic, is doubling down on its customer experience niche to build an international network
Large firms ask junior staff to work up to four days a week in the office
Accountancy, financial services and legal companies see office-based work as important aspect of development and training, while in other sectors such as IT and telecoms, hybrid work is standard
Providence hopes to obtain Barryroe licence in next 90 days
Irish oil firm aims to begin production at site, which predates state ban on new drilling licences, by mid-2026