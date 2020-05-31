Virgin Media to create new city centre studio

Virgin Media Ireland is planning to create a new TV studio near the city centre as part of its move into the old UTV base near the 3Arena.
The media and telecoms company is currently based in Eastpoint Business Park, with a TV studio located in Ballymount, Dublin 12.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Macken House would become the new head office for its commercial, corporate support teams, and senior management.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team