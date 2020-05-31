Tuesday June 2, 2020
Virgin Media to create new city centre studio

Plans to move staff to Macken House now postponed to late July or early August

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
31st May, 2020
In recent years, Virgin Media Ireland pumped investment into the rebrand of TV3 to Virgin Media Television

Virgin Media Ireland is planning to create a new TV studio near the city centre as part of its move into the old UTV base near the 3Arena.

The media and telecoms company is currently based in Eastpoint Business Park, with a TV studio located in Ballymount, Dublin 12.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Macken House would become the new head office for its commercial, corporate support teams, and senior management.

