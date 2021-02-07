Subscribe Today
Vincent Boland: Bezos sets his sights on the stars but will keep a watchful eye on Jassy

The Amazon founder is stepping down as ceo to devote more time to the Washington Post and his ambitions of space flight, yet he will still monitor his successor closely

Vincent Boland
7th February, 2021
Vincent Boland: Bezos sets his sights on the stars but will keep a watchful eye on Jassy
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is worth nearly $200 billion and is the world’s second-richest person, behind the electric car tycoon Elon Musk. Photo: Getty

Jeff Bezos is leaving the building. No, wait. The founder of Amazon, the online retail behemoth, is stepping down as chief executive later this year and will take on the role of executive chairman. He is not leaving the building. But he is definitely moving his office a little further down the C-suite corridor.

Since everything that Bezos and Amazon do is news, his new job title created waves. That is to be expected of...

