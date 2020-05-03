Veteran investors sells down stake in Teeling penny stock

Veteran English mining stock investors Paul and Michelle Johnson have sold down a chunk of John Teeling’s Arkle Resources, just after Teeling himself led a £250,000 fundraising in the company.
The Johnsons reduced their holding in the company from 11.12 per cent to 7.27 per cent, which would have earned them slightly more than £42,000 as the company’s share price hovered around 0.6 pence.
The company’s share price has since risen to a penny,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team