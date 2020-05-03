Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Veteran investors sells down stake in Teeling penny stock

Arkle Resources to begin drilling in Limerick at ‘largest undeveloped zinc deposit in Ireland’

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
3rd May, 2020
John Teeling: led a £250,000 fundraising in Arkle Resources. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Veteran English mining stock investors Paul and Michelle Johnson have sold down a chunk of John Teeling’s Arkle Resources, just after Teeling himself led a £250,000 fundraising in the company.

The Johnsons reduced their holding in the company from 11.12 per cent to 7.27 per cent, which would have earned them slightly more than £42,000 as the company’s share price hovered around 0.6 pence.

The company’s share price has since risen to a penny,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Monaghan forklift firm announces return to near-full production

Combilift will resume activities in the coming week, its chief executive Martin McVicar has said

Róisín Burke | 5 hours ago

Buymie sets sights on Britain and rest of Europe

Director Eamonn Quinn says grocery delivery start-up has raised €2.5 million in new funding

Róisín Burke | 5 hours ago

Former Coolmore groom loses appeal against dismissal of defamation case

The Court of Appeal has upheld a High Court decision that William Jones’s claim was ‘frivolous and vexatious’

Róisín Burke | 5 hours ago