Veteran investors sells down stake in Teeling penny stock

Veteran English mining stock investors Paul and Michelle Johnson have sold down a chunk of John Teeling’s Arkle Resources, just after Teeling himself led a £250,000 fundraising in the company.

The Johnsons reduced their holding in the company from 11.12 per cent to 7.27 per cent, which would have earned them slightly more than £42,000 as the company’s share price hovered around 0.6 pence.

The company’s share price has since risen to a penny,...