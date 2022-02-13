Veteran investor abandons plans for whiskey brand at Trump's Doonbeg

Pierce Casey, the veteran Irish private equity investor, has shelved a plan to develop a whiskey brand based at Donald Trump’s golf resort in Doonbeg, company documents show.

Casey, who is formerly a director of DCC, Apax Partners, recruitment firm Norman Broadbent and most recently Adelaide Capital, has wound up the company, which never traded.

Casey originally came up with the idea of a business at the Doonbeg resort around 2014, soon after...