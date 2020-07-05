Veraison chief urges Aryzta to hold egm before key review

Aryzta should delay acting on the results of a strategic review of its business until the make-up of its board is decided, according to the activist investor seeking to oust the food company’s chairman.

Gregor Greber, who runs investment firm Veraison, said the Irish-Swiss company should continue with the review being carried out by bankers at Rothschild, but not implement any of its findings pending the outcome of the extraordinary general meeting (egm)...