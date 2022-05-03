Subscribe Today
Valeo Foods makes its first move into North America with acquisition of Canadian maple syrup business

The Dublin-headquartered consumer foods company has acquired Les Industries Bernard & Fils

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
3rd May, 2022
Valeo Foods makes its first move into North America with acquisition of Canadian maple syrup business
Les Industries Bernard & Fils is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of maple syrup

Valeo Foods, the Dublin-based consumer foods giant, has made its first acquisition outside Europe, agreeing a deal to buy Les Industries Bernard & Fils, a Canadian maple syrup business, for an undisclosed sum.

The company acquired the Canadian maple syrup business from Phoenix Partners, a Montreal-based private equity group focused on acquiring controlling interests in traditional and mid-market businesses. Valeo said the deal will add €95 million to its annual revenues, which topped €1 billion...

