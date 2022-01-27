Subscribe Today
US watchdog inquiring into Diageo’s ‘business operations in certain markets’

The drinks giant has said it is currently unable to assess whether the inquiry by the Securities and Exchange Commission will evolve into enforcement action

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
27th January, 2022
Diageo, the drinks giant behind Guinness, has said it is responding to a request for information from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, but is currently unable to assess whether the inquiry will evolve into any enforcement action.

In an interim report released on Thursday, the company said it had "received an inquiry" from the SEC "requesting information relating to Diageo's business operations in certain markets and to its policies, procedures and compliance environment."

In an interim report released on Thursday, the company said it had “received an inquiry” from the SEC “requesting information relating to Diageo’s business operations in certain markets and to its policies, procedures and compliance environment.”

