US tax incentive sparked $150bn flight of funds from Irish Microsoft arm

Microsoft has shifted more than $150 billion back to the US through one of its many Irish subsidiaries, after new laws were introduced to encourage US firms to repatriate overseas finances.

New accounts for Microsoft Ireland Research, which cover the 12-month period to the end of June 2020, show it paid a $13.6 billion dividend to its parent company in the US.

Further details released in the filings showed that, subsequent to year-end, Microsoft Ireland Research announced another...