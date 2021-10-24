US medtech behemoth signals intent to commit to Ireland
Edwards Lifesciences says it will continue doing business in this country despite the coming hike in corporation tax
Edwards Lifesciences, the US medtech giant that has made Ireland its European base, is committed to growing its business in the country despite a hike in the corporate tax rate, it has said.
Mike Mussallem, the company’s chief executive, said the new tax rate “challenges our ability to invest”, but the new level is “manageable”.
In 2018, the fast-growing US company announced plans to use Ireland as its European...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ready for anything: putting Irish companies on the road to growth
Euronext’s IPOready programme provides chief executives and chief financial officers of growth companies with the skillsets to evaluate the best sources of finance for their business
Strong Roots seeks to weed out US shareholder in multimillion-euro deal
A bitter dispute has been settled and the Irish food company says it is attracting ‘overwhelming’ interest from alternative investors
Showing real bottle: setting up an independent whiskey brand
WD O’Connell Whiskey Merchants, based in Waterford, is an independent whiskey blender and bottler aiming its products at specialist stores and independents at home and abroad
Ishka records annual profit of €1 million
Retained earnings at Limerick-based spring water company rose to €3.67 million