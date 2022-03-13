US hedge fund makes short bet against Irish Continental

Israel ‘Izzy’ Englander, the owner of Millennium Management, has built up a €3.5 million short bet against Irish Continental Group (ICG).

Filings with the Central Bank show that the New York-based hedge fund has taken out a trade against 0.62 per cent of the company’s shares, as of close of trading on Friday.

A short trade is a risky transaction in which traders borrow shares from a broker and sell them on...