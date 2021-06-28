US firm ups offer for UDG Healthcare to £2.7bn

The largest shareholders in UDG Healthcare are weighing up their options after a US private equity firm said it was prepared to raise its takeover offer to just over £2.7 billion.

In a statement last Friday morning, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), said it was considering increasing its offer for the Dublin-headquartered healthcare services provider to £10.80 per share. This values UDG Healthcare at £2.72 billion.

In response, the board of UDG Healthcare...