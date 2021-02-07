US company snaps up Dublin-based risk management firm

Quaternion, a Dublin-based company that provides software for the financial industry, has been acquired by an American firm.

AcadiaSoft has bought Quaternion, founded by Donal Gallagher and Roland Lichters in 2010, for an undisclosed sum. The Irish company provides consulting services and software in the area of risk management.

“Quaternion has been a trusted partner in our risk mitigation and management offerings,” AcadiaSoft said in a statement. “Bringing these capabilities in-house will allow us to develop...