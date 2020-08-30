Unexpected boom for co-working spaces in capital

An unexpected boom in one-off enquiries from people reluctant to work from home has provided a timely boost for Dublin’s co-working spaces.

Doubts have been raised about the future of the flexible office model during the coronavirus pandemic. In its assessment of the sector, JLL, the real estate advisory firm, estimated that 4,500 co-working locations in the US, a fifth of the market, would likely close or change operators.

Despite the bleak outlook from...