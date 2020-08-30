Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Unexpected boom for co-working spaces in capital

Flexible office operators see spike in inquiries as employees’ own workplaces are closed or they want to get break from home

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
30th August, 2020
Aislinn Mahon, Irish general manager of Huckletree, which recorded a fivefold increase in enquiries in August compared with March Picture: Fergal Phillips

An unexpected boom in one-off enquiries from people reluctant to work from home has provided a timely boost for Dublin’s co-working spaces.

Doubts have been raised about the future of the flexible office model during the coronavirus pandemic. In its assessment of the sector, JLL, the real estate advisory firm, estimated that 4,500 co-working locations in the US, a fifth of the market, would likely close or change operators.

Despite the bleak outlook from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Webdoctor reports €20 million valuation after new funding round

Health tech firm providing video conferencing software to medical sector has supported HSE to expand telemedicine services

Róisín Burke | 4 hours ago

Desmond invests €2m in dental hygiene firm

The Galway-based Spotlight Oral Care was founded by sisters Lisa and Vanessa Creaven in 2016

Barry J Whyte | 4 hours ago

Company watch: how the lockdown gave Flutter a £150m boost

The sports betting firm behind Paddy Power and Befair thrived and gained new customers while global sporting events were on pause

Peter O'Dwyer | 4 hours ago