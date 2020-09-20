Sunday September 20, 2020
Ulster Bank's future hangs in balance as NatWest weighs up closure

The bank, led by Jane Howard, employs about 2,500 people in Ireland

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
20th September, 2020
Ulster Bank, led by chief executive Jane Howard, employs about 2,500 people in Ireland

A decision on Ulster Bank's future is expected in a matter of weeks, after its British parent company said it was considering shuttering the lender.

Banking sources said NatWest chiefs are likely to determine by the end of October whether the bank has a viable future as part of the group. The review is being driven by NatWest executives who have been working on it for a number of weeks.

Sources at several other banks...

