Ulster Bank moves to cut costs again

Ulster Bank is planning further cost cutting as it looks to continue its recovery in profitability and return more cash to its parent company.
The bank said on Friday that more than 100 managers have so far taken up a voluntary redundancy offer announced in December as part of a plan to reduce senior roles by 175.
Its cost-to-income ratio stood at 97 per cent at the end of 2019, among the highest of Ireland’s main domestic...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team