Ulster Bank considers ditching ‘carbon-heavy’ customers

Ulster Bank could end its relationship with some customers who produce heavy carbon emissions.
The bank’s parent company, Royal Bank of Scotland, has set a target of reducing its exposure to large carbon producing companies, including those in the coal, oil and gas sectors.
Jane Howard, Ulster Bank’s chief executive, told the Business Post that it would also be looking at its relationship with customers to transition them away from carbon emissions....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team