UDG Healthcare’s Sharp division outperforms its chief executive’s hopes

Twelve months ago, Brendan McAtamney predicted 2020 would prove to be a strong year for UDG Healthcare’s Sharp division.

The group’s chief executive told the Business Post that after closing two of its poorly-performing facilities in the Netherlands, he was confident that its contract clinical, manufacturing, packaging and technology services business could deliver “double-digit growth”.

Last week, McAtamney was able to report that Sharp’s performance over the past year had...