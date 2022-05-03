Uber’s founding engineer joins Co Waterford start-up
Conrad Whelan is to lead the engineering efforts at Nillion, a company co-founded by entrepreneur Rob Leslie
A Co Waterford-headquartered start-up has pulled off a coup by securing one of Uber’s earliest employees as its founding chief technology officer.
Conrad Whelan has announced he is joining Nillion, a company that has developed a novel cryptographic protocol known as Nil Message Compute (NMC), which offers a new way of approaching decentralised computation and processing that could be the foundation of new web3 or collaborative applications.
Whelan was one of the first...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
CapVest’s battle for IVF company heats up
Seamus Fitzpatrick’s private equity fund has again asked Australia’s takeover panel to block a rival bidder for Virtus Health
Workday to encourage Grangegorman campus staff to support local businesses
The human resources software giant will have almost 3,000 employees working at its new European headquarters Dublin 7
Wayflyer backer is impressed by other Irish firms and keen to invest
VC firm Left Lane has ‘definite appetite’ to back more Irish tech companies, says investor Paddy Dillon
Double-digit executive pay boost ruffles feathers at Flutter’s agm
Almost a third of shareholders voted against a motion to raise pay for senior figures after disappointing full-year results and a share price tumble