Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Uber’s founding engineer joins Co Waterford start-up

Conrad Whelan is to lead the engineering efforts at Nillion, a company co-founded by entrepreneur Rob Leslie

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
3rd May, 2022
Uber’s founding engineer joins Co Waterford start-up
Conrad Whelan: leading the engineering efforts at Nillion, which he described as being in ‘rapid build mode’

A Co Waterford-headquartered start-up has pulled off a coup by securing one of Uber’s earliest employees as its founding chief technology officer.

Conrad Whelan has announced he is joining Nillion, a company that has developed a novel cryptographic protocol known as Nil Message Compute (NMC), which offers a new way of approaching decentralised computation and processing that could be the foundation of new web3 or collaborative applications.

Whelan was one of the first...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Virtus Health: CapVest, the €5 billion private equity fund has made a second attempt to block a rival bidder for Virtus Health, an Australian fertility services company

CapVest’s battle for IVF company heats up

Companies Barry J Whyte
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland and Chano Fernandez, co chief executive of Workday: the software giant will encourage its almost 3,000 staff at its planned 550,000 square foot campus in Grangegorman to support local businesses.

Workday to encourage Grangegorman campus staff to support local businesses

Companies Aaron Rogan
Paddy Dillon, an investor with venture capital firm Left Lane Capital: ‘There is now a plethora of domestic talent in product and growth that have lived the journey to hyper scale’

Wayflyer backer is impressed by other Irish firms and keen to invest

Companies Charlie Taylor
Flutter chairman Gary McGann (left) defended pay increases to leading executives such as chief executive Peter Jackson (right), whose pay will rise 26 per cent to £1.17 million. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Double-digit executive pay boost ruffles feathers at Flutter’s agm

Companies Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1