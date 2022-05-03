Uber’s founding engineer joins Co Waterford start-up

A Co Waterford-headquartered start-up has pulled off a coup by securing one of Uber’s earliest employees as its founding chief technology officer.

Conrad Whelan has announced he is joining Nillion, a company that has developed a novel cryptographic protocol known as Nil Message Compute (NMC), which offers a new way of approaching decentralised computation and processing that could be the foundation of new web3 or collaborative applications.

Whelan was one of the first...