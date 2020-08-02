Tycoon Ganley developing wearable air respirator

Declan Ganley, the Irish telecoms millionaire, is developing a new head-worn air respirator that is being advertised as having both military and civilian applications.

Ganley, who was recently described by the New Yorker magazine as “an enigmatic Irish businessman with an uncanny ability to spot markets before they materialise”, has set up a new company called Airovis to develop what he describes as a positive pressure-powered air respirator.

