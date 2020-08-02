Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tycoon Ganley developing wearable air respirator

The Irish telecoms businessman has set up new firm Airovis to develop the device, which he says he ‘might or might not kick off later this year’

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
2nd August, 2020
Declan Ganley: said the device was still at an ‘experimental’ stage Picture: Michael Dillon

Declan Ganley, the Irish telecoms millionaire, is developing a new head-worn air respirator that is being advertised as having both military and civilian applications.

Ganley, who was recently described by the New Yorker magazine as “an enigmatic Irish businessman with an uncanny ability to spot markets before they materialise”, has set up a new company called Airovis to develop what he describes as a positive pressure-powered air respirator.

According to the company’s website,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ryanair’s €3.9 billion cash pile should ensure a soft landing

A loss of €185 million for the April-June period is offset by the airline’s financial safety net

Peter O'Dwyer | 9 hours ago

Western Digital moves to wind up SanDisk Manufacturing

Decision comes after a $500 million-plus tax bill from the US Internal Revenue Service which claims Western Digital used its Irish subsidiary for tax planning, a claim denied by the company

Killian Woods | 9 hours ago

Mystery surrounds Providence shareholder’s identity

Former Glen Dimplex chief denies he is the unnamed major investor in oil and gas explorer

Barry J Whyte | 9 hours ago