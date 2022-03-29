Two senior executives at Kenmare Resources granted almost €400,000 in shares
Chief operating officer and director of finance allocated shares as part of mining firm’s award bonus scheme
Two senior executives at Kenmare Resources, the Irish mining firm, were awarded a combined almost €400,000 worth of company shares in the past week.
Ben Baxter, chief operating officer at Kenmare, was granted 32,380 ordinary shares after tax, with an equivalent value of almost €175,000 at the company’s current share price of €5.40.
Tony McCloskey, director of finance at the mining giant, was granted 40,760 shares after tax with an equivalent approximate value of €220,000.
