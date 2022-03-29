Two senior executives at Kenmare Resources granted almost €400,000 in shares

Two senior executives at Kenmare Resources, the Irish mining firm, were awarded a combined almost €400,000 worth of company shares in the past week.

Ben Baxter, chief operating officer at Kenmare, was granted 32,380 ordinary shares after tax, with an equivalent value of almost €175,000 at the company’s current share price of €5.40.

Tony McCloskey, director of finance at the mining giant, was granted 40,760 shares after tax with an equivalent approximate value of €220,000.