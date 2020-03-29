Two former Davy executives target richest investors

Two former senior executives at Davy stockbrokers are launching an advisory firm aimed at ultra-high net worth investors.

Argeau will launch in the coming days and has been set up by Stephen Felle, the former head of private clients at Davy, and Adam Cleland, Davy’s former head of wealth advice.

The company is chaired by Barry McGrath, a former partner and head of funds at law firm Maples & Calder.