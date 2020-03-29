Sunday March 29, 2020
Two former Davy executives target richest investors

New advisory firm aims to sign up 25 top-tier clients in the next year

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
29th March, 2020
Adam Cleland (left) and Stephen Felle of Argeau: targeting ultra-high net worth investors

Two former senior executives at Davy stockbrokers are launching an advisory firm aimed at ultra-high net worth investors.

Argeau will launch in the coming days and has been set up by Stephen Felle, the former head of private clients at Davy, and Adam Cleland, Davy’s former head of wealth advice.

The company is chaired by Barry McGrath, a former partner and head of funds at law firm Maples & Calder.

