Turnover halved at Charlie Chawke’s Milltown Inns group last year
The Milltown Inns group was closed from March to June 2020 and again from October to Christmas
Turnover at three of Charlie Chawke’s pubs halved and 50 staff were let go in 2020, latest accounts show.
The Dropping Well in Milltown, The Orchard Inn in Rathfarnham, and Aunty Lena’s in Adare form the Milltown Inns group which received nearly €600,000 in state supports last year.
The group recorded that turnover decreased from €10 million in 2019 to €5.7 million in 2020.
