Turnover down 55% at Maria Tash
The luxury ear piercing and jewellery concession at Brown Thomas made a loss of more than €250,000 in 2020
Turnover declined from more than €3.5 million in 2019 to €1.1 million in 2020 at Maria Tash, the luxury ear piercing and jewellery concession in Brown Thomas, Dublin.
Accounts filed with the Company Registration Office said the 55 per cent decline in revenue was attributed to shop closures. There was a “major negative impact” identified from closures in March, April, May, June, September and November 2020, the director’s report said.
The accounts also showed profit...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ericsson increases Irish headcount to fund 5G research as revenues grow
Swedish-headquartered firm reported profit of €5.1m in 2020 and said it suffered ‘little financial impact’ from pandemic
GameStop Ireland cut workforce by 33% after Covid ‘raised questions’ over future
High-profile gaming outlet says Covid accelerated shift to online sales but still posts €5m loss
Stripe injects €353m into Irish operation to fund European expansion
Firm founded by the Collison brothers employs more than 400 people at its Dublin headquarters, its fastest-growing office
Shaws reports €4.91m loss as turnover tumbles 33%
‘Almost nationwide’ department store chain says pandemic had significant impact on business last year