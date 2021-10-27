Turnover down 50% at River Island as pandemic hits in-store trading
The clothing company reduced its staff headcount by more than 100 during 2020 as the pandemic closed its stores for a third of the year
Turnover at River Island’s Irish arm fell by almost 50 per cent last year as a result of Covid-19, despite a better-than-expected rebound to in-store trading after the lifting of restrictions.
The clothing retailer said the pandemic had prompted a shutdown of its stores for a third of the year ended December 26, 2020, as its average staffing headcount fell by more than 100.
Accounts filed by River Island Clothing Company Ireland reduced its operating losses by...
