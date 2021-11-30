Turnover down 38% at Airbnb’s Irish unit as Covid hits revenue

Turnover at Airbnb’s Irish arm, the headquarters of its European operations, fell by more than 38 per cent last year as the pandemic impacted business.

Revenue at the firm, which is the principal subsidiary of Airbnb outside the US, was $1.8 billion (€1.58 billion) in the year ended December 31, 2020. The figure represented a drop-off of almost €1 billion on the $2.9 billion (€ 2.56 billion) reported by Airbnb Ireland in 2019.

Directors at the company said business “declined...