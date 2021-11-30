Subscribe Today
Turnover down 38% at Airbnb’s Irish unit as Covid hits revenue

Company, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, said business ‘declined significantly’ in early 2020 due to the pandemic

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
30th November, 2021
Airbnb employs more than 400 people in Ireland and reported a $3bn loss partly due to impairments resulting from the distribution of its intellectual property rights

Turnover at Airbnb’s Irish arm, the headquarters of its European operations, fell by more than 38 per cent last year as the pandemic impacted business.

Revenue at the firm, which is the principal subsidiary of Airbnb outside the US, was $1.8 billion (€1.58 billion) in the year ended December 31, 2020. The figure represented a drop-off of almost €1 billion on the $2.9 billion (€ 2.56 billion) reported by Airbnb Ireland in 2019.

Directors at the company said business “declined...

