Turnover down 25% at Lily O’Brien’s chocolate

Turnover at Lily O’Brien’s, the luxury Irish confectionery company, dropped by almost a quarter last year as Covid-19 slowed sales.

The firm, which is owned by Colian Holdings, a Polish food manufacturer, reported an operating profit of €661,328 for the period ended December 31, 2020, down from €1.98 million in 2019.

The grounding of international travel, one of the company’s main sales avenues, had a significant impact on performance at Lily’s, according to recently...