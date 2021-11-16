Subscribe Today
Turnover down 25% at Lily O’Brien’s chocolate

Grounding of air travel, a significant driver of sales, was partly responsible for reduced sales at the group according to recently filed accounts

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
16th November, 2021
Turnover down 25% at Lily O'Brien's chocolate
Mary Ann O’Brien, the founder of Lily O’Brien’s. Picture: Anthony Woods

Turnover at Lily O’Brien’s, the luxury Irish confectionery company, dropped by almost a quarter last year as Covid-19 slowed sales.

The firm, which is owned by Colian Holdings, a Polish food manufacturer, reported an operating profit of €661,328 for the period ended December 31, 2020, down from €1.98 million in 2019.

The grounding of international travel, one of the company’s main sales avenues, had a significant impact on performance at Lily’s, according to recently...

