Turnover at Maxol Group declined 23% in 2020

Turnover at the Maxol Group, the Irish family-owned fuel business, declined 23 per cent in 2020 when compared to 2019, the group’s chief executive said.

Brian Donaldson said that operating profit pre-exceptional items fell 10 per cent during this period, while gross profit before exceptional items totalled €17 million. Gross profits in 2019 came in at €18 million, up from €15.7 million in 2018.

Donaldson said that the group felt these 2020 results constituted a “strong performance” in light...