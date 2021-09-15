Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Tullow Oil swings back to profit for the first half of 2021

The oil and gas exploration company issued an improved outlook for this year thanks to rising oil prices and the completion of a significant debt refinancing programme

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
15th September, 2021
Tullow Oil swings back to profit for the first half of 2021
Tullow Oil recorded operating profits of $370 million in the first half of 2021

Tullow Oil, the oil and gas exploration company which owns huge oil fields in Ghana, swung back to profit for the first half of this year thanks to a much-improved global oil price and a return to more normalised levels of asset write-downs.

The London headquartered company reported operating profits of $370 million for the first six months of 2021 – a much improved result on the $1.3 billion operating loss it posted for the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Alan Foy (left), chairman and managing partner, VentureWave Capital and David Crimmins, chief executive of WebDoctor: The Dublin-headquartered medtech, has secured a €3 million investment from VentureWave. Picture: Maxwells

WebDoctor valued at €48m after VentureWave investment

Companies Donal MacNamee 9 hours ago

Out of Office: Ryanair flags Dublin training centre; UK delays post-Brexit trade controls

Companies Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Michael Stanley, chief executive of Cairn Homes: ‘We believe that we’re now scaled enough to start moving towards being more of a national housebuilder.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Company watch: As profits double in one year, Cairn positions itself to become a ‘national housebuilder’

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 3 days ago
Pat McCann, Dalata’s chief executive left, is expected to step down in October of this year, to be replaced by Dermot Crowley right. Picture: Maxwells

Norges Bank takes 3 per cent stake in Dalata as hotel group bounces back

Companies Barry J Whyte 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1