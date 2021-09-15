Tullow Oil swings back to profit for the first half of 2021
The oil and gas exploration company issued an improved outlook for this year thanks to rising oil prices and the completion of a significant debt refinancing programme
Tullow Oil, the oil and gas exploration company which owns huge oil fields in Ghana, swung back to profit for the first half of this year thanks to a much-improved global oil price and a return to more normalised levels of asset write-downs.
The London headquartered company reported operating profits of $370 million for the first six months of 2021 – a much improved result on the $1.3 billion operating loss it posted for the...
