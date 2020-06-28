Sunday June 28, 2020
Trustpilot issues ‘cease and desist’ proceedings against Shaw Academy

Consumer review site says the Dublin-based online education provider is under full investigation following customer complaints

28th June, 2020
Trustpilot claims that the company had been using reviews “in a biased way, for example selectively targeting only customers who are happy with their services

A leading consumer review website has issued ‘cease and desist’ proceedings against an Irish company, amid claims it attempted to “mislead” consumers following complaints over alleged unauthorised payments.

The action has been taken by Trustpilot against Shaw Academy, a Dublin-based online education course provider. While there are many positive reviews of the company on the website, there are also hundreds that make detailed claims about unauthorised payments. More than 50 such...

