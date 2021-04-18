Subscribe Today
Trustap approaches EU and US investors in €8m funding round

The Cork-based secure online payment platform is set to go live on a British website which would drive 50,000 transactions a month

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
18th April, 2021
Trustap approaches EU and US investors in €8m funding round
Conor Lynden, Trustapp founder: talks with investors

Trustap, a Cork-based secure online payment platform, is aiming to raise up to €8 million by the end of this year.

The company, which was set up by entrepreneur Conor Lyden after he was “ripped off too many times” in online transactions, is looking to raise between €5 million and €8 million. He told the Business Post that the firm had been in discussion with a number of investors in Europe and the US....

