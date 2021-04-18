Trustap approaches EU and US investors in €8m funding round
The Cork-based secure online payment platform is set to go live on a British website which would drive 50,000 transactions a month
Trustap, a Cork-based secure online payment platform, is aiming to raise up to €8 million by the end of this year.
The company, which was set up by entrepreneur Conor Lyden after he was “ripped off too many times” in online transactions, is looking to raise between €5 million and €8 million. He told the Business Post that the firm had been in discussion with a number of investors in Europe and the US....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
€700m Kerry dairy deal ‘fell through over funding concerns’
Kerry Co-op boss said its offer for Kerry Group’s dairy business was rejected for being too low
Quanta acquires 82-acre data centre site in Dublin
Land at Kilpedder on Dublin/Wicklow border has planning permission for 700,000 sq ft data centre on 40 of its acres
Company Watch: Coinbase blazes a trail for crypto with $85bn post-IPO valuation
Founder Brian Armstrong, now among the 100 richest people on the planet, says cryptocurriencies could be as ‘revolutionary’ as the internet
West Wood invests €300,000 to allow members exercise in outdoor areas
Fitness chain boss believes there may be restrictions on how many people can train inside once gyms are allowed to reopen