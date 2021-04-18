Trustap approaches EU and US investors in €8m funding round

Trustap, a Cork-based secure online payment platform, is aiming to raise up to €8 million by the end of this year.

The company, which was set up by entrepreneur Conor Lyden after he was “ripped off too many times” in online transactions, is looking to raise between €5 million and €8 million. He told the Business Post that the firm had been in discussion with a number of investors in Europe and the US....