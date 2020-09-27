Trouble in store: Workers continue fight to prevent a ‘Debenhams II’

Jane Crowe sat in a cell in Store Street Garda Station, a rubber sleeping mat on one side, a hole in the floor serving as a toilet on the other, wondering how it had come to this.

Crowe had been working for Debenhams for 24 years and was among the first group of Irish employees in 1996 when the company opened a branch in Jervis Street.

She had started off in security before moving to customer services,...