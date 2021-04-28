Trouble Brewing expects to return to profit in 2021 with new focus on canned beer
Kildare craft beer company is confident of a profitable year after reporting €63,000 loss in 2020
Trouble Brewing, the Kildare-based craft beer company, expects to return to profit in 2021 by amping up its canned beer offering, according to the firm’s co-founder Stephen Clinch.
After reporting a loss of €63,535 last year, Trouble Brewing is “very confident” of turning a profit this year after investing more than €100,000 in a canning machine from Colorado in the US.
It also plans to widen its export offering and is currently...
