Trouble Brewing expects to return to profit in 2021 with new focus on canned beer

Trouble Brewing, the Kildare-based craft beer company, expects to return to profit in 2021 by amping up its canned beer offering, according to the firm’s co-founder Stephen Clinch.

After reporting a loss of €63,535 last year, Trouble Brewing is “very confident” of turning a profit this year after investing more than €100,000 in a canning machine from Colorado in the US.

It also plans to widen its export offering and is currently...