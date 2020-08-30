Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Trinity Biotech developing 12-minute Covid antibody test

Point-of-care test will require just a drop of blood as firm looks to US federal authorities for emergency use authorisation

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
30th August, 2020
Trinity Biotech is joining an increasingly crowded field of drug companies that are making applications to the FDA for the development of Covid-19 testing

Trinity Biotech, the Dublin-based medical device maker, is developing a Covid-19 antibody test that delivers results in just 12 minutes.

The company said that the point-of-care test will be able to detect antibodies to the virus from using just one drop of blood procured by a finger prick.

Trinity Biotech said that once the test has been developed towards the end of this year it will submit an application to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA),...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Webdoctor reports €20 million valuation after new funding round

Health tech firm providing video conferencing software to medical sector has supported HSE to expand telemedicine services

Róisín Burke | 4 hours ago

Unexpected boom for co-working spaces in capital

Flexible office operators see spike in inquiries as employees’ own workplaces are closed or they want to get break from home

Killian Woods | 4 hours ago

Desmond invests €2m in dental hygiene firm

The Galway-based Spotlight Oral Care was founded by sisters Lisa and Vanessa Creaven in 2016

Barry J Whyte | 4 hours ago