Trinity Biotech developing 12-minute Covid antibody test

Trinity Biotech, the Dublin-based medical device maker, is developing a Covid-19 antibody test that delivers results in just 12 minutes.
The company said that the point-of-care test will be able to detect antibodies to the virus from using just one drop of blood procured by a finger prick.
Trinity Biotech said that once the test has been developed towards the end of this year it will submit an application to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA),...
