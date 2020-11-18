Trillion dollar Los Angeles mutual fund buys nearly €30 million worth of Ryanair shares

The Capital Group, the trillion-dollar Los Angeles mutual fund, has bought nearly €30 million worth of shares in Ryanair, pushing its stake above 9 per cent.

Recent stock exchange filings show that the investment firm moved its stake from 9.01 per cent to 9.18 per cent, and at Ryanair’s current share price of just over €15.10 the total value of its shares is more than €1.5 billion.

Ryanair last week announced its first loss for the...