Trillion dollar Los Angeles mutual fund buys nearly €30 million worth of Ryanair shares

The Capital Group, the trillion-dollar Los Angeles mutual fund, has bought nearly €30 million worth of shares in Ryanair, pushing its stake above 9 per cent.
Recent stock exchange filings show that the investment firm moved its stake from 9.01 per cent to 9.18 per cent, and at Ryanair’s current share price of just over €15.10 the total value of its shares is more than €1.5 billion.
Ryanair last week announced its first loss for the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team