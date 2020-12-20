Travelmaster hopes to close €500,000 seed funding round within a few months

Travelmaster is aiming to close its seed funding round of €500,000 in February as it prepares to launch a new website and app aimed at connecting rural customers with coach hire operators.

The west Cork business, founded by brother and sister Damien Long and Jennifer Allan, has signed up almost 50 coach operators across the country to its platform, which the founders describe as a crowd-powered, ride-sharing service.

The system works by creating busloads of passengers...