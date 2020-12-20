Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Travelmaster hopes to close €500,000 seed funding round within a few months

Website and app connect rural customers with coach hire operators, even allowing some passengers map their own routes if enough others join ride-share service

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
20th December, 2020
Travelmaster hopes to close €500,000 seed funding round within a few months
Damien Long CEO and founder of Travel Master Picture. John Allen

Travelmaster is aiming to close its seed funding round of €500,000 in February as it prepares to launch a new website and app aimed at connecting rural customers with coach hire operators.

The west Cork business, founded by brother and sister Damien Long and Jennifer Allan, has signed up almost 50 coach operators across the country to its platform, which the founders describe as a crowd-powered, ride-sharing service.

The system works by creating busloads of passengers...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Carin Bryans, the senior country officer at JP Morgan Chase in Ireland, said setting up the new unit within the Dublin office was a natural progression from the firm’s recent growth in Ireland. Photo: Fergal Philips

JP Morgan opens new cyber hub in Dublin with 50 hires

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 1 hour ago
Patrick Walsh, chief executive of Dogpatch Labs

‘Instead of creating world-class rugby players, we’re creating world class companies’

Companies Emmet Ryan 1 hour ago
Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, and his wife Anita celebrate a win for their racehorse Tiger Roll: the couple were among trustees of the Gigginstown Settlement Charity

O’Leary charity sells €22m worth of Ryanair shares

Companies Barry J Whyte 1 hour ago
Mark Anderson, chief executive of Omniplex Cinemas, who largely led the campaign, specifically warned that the “rural cinema is under threat of extinction” in Ireland

Lobby group warns that cinemas are ‘at brink of collapse’

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1