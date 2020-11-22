Sunday November 22, 2020
Transact announces 110 jobs and new HQ for Limerick

The education payment software firm which facilitates the payment of $46 billion in tuition fees every year and automates on-campus transactions is planning a digital campus and international base in the city

22nd November, 2020
The team at Transact in Limerick where the company will build a new international headquarters

Transact, the US education payment software firm, is eyeing further growth in Ireland after last week announcing 110 new jobs in Limerick.

The Arizona-based firm, which facilitates more than $46 billion in tuition fees annually, announced the creation of a new digital campus and international headquarters in the city last week but is already considering further expansion after hiring 40 workers across a range of functions to date.

Employees at the Limerick office will work on UX design,...

