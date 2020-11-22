Transact announces 110 jobs and new HQ for Limerick

Transact, the US education payment software firm, is eyeing further growth in Ireland after last week announcing 110 new jobs in Limerick.

The Arizona-based firm, which facilitates more than $46 billion in tuition fees annually, announced the creation of a new digital campus and international headquarters in the city last week but is already considering further expansion after hiring 40 workers across a range of functions to date.

Employees at the Limerick office will work on UX design,...