Trade group wants stricter definition of Irish whiskey

A new trade body for whiskey, backed by a Kerry brewing entrepreneur, has launched a fusillade of complaints to the Food Safety Authority over the labelling of more than a dozen brands of Irish whiskey.
The same trade body, which calls itself the Irish Distillers’ Association – not to be confused with the whiskey company Irish Distillers – has also lobbied the Department of Agriculture to introduce a more stringent definition of Irish whiskey.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team