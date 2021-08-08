Tracker raises $2m as business travel returns

Tracker Software Technologies, a travel tech start-up, has raised $2 million in funding from existing backers to bankroll its growth as business travel resumes.

Founded by Dubliner Liam Brennan, Tracker provides pre-trip approval and trip monitoring tools for companies that need to manage their employees’ travel. It has some of the world's largest multinationals in the automotive and financial sectors, including a Fortune 10 company, as clients.

The funding was raised by the existing shareholders, ECA...