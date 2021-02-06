Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Tough at the Top: How a treasured fashion brand slipped into oblivion

For many of those who worked there, Topshop was more than just a job, making the fashion retail brand’s demise last week even more painful to witness

Christy Laverty
6th February, 2021
Tough at the Top: How a treasured fashion brand slipped into oblivion
Philip Green, chief executive of Topshop’s parent company Arcadia, with the multi-millionaire Lisa Tchenguiz. Credit: Getty

It was a virtual home from home for many teenagers, but Topshop’s reign as the queen of the high street had been in question for a long time, even before last week’s news that the online retailer Asos had acquired the brand without also purchasing its retail outlets.

For this former employee, it was a sad way to say goodbye. Topshop was the ultimate coming-of-age store, cool enough for teens but...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 1 day ago
Mark Quick, one of the co-founders of Nephin Whiskey, has stepped down

Co-founder of Nephin Whiskey steps down amid boardroom battle

Companies Barry J Whyte 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 2 days ago
‘The real story is not who lost or made money in a series of stock trades, it is that the prevailing model of modern corporate governance is on the brink of a seismic change.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: GameStop saga highlights problem of boards’ reliance on stock prices

Companies Faith Stevelman 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1