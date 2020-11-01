Top four tobacco firms use Irish arms in elaborate tax avoidance strategies

The world’s most profitable tobacco companies are using Irish subsidiaries as part of elaborate tax avoidance strategies, according to new research.
An investigation carried out at the University of Bath in conjunction with Investigative Desk, a Dutch journalism unit, identified how the big four tobacco companies – British American Tobacco (BAT), Imperial Brands (IB), Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and Philip Morris International (PMI) – shift profits around Europe to lower their tax liabilities.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team