Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Top four tobacco firms use Irish arms in elaborate tax avoidance strategies

Probe carried out by University of Bath and Dutch investigative journalists casts light on how companies lessen their tax liabilities

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
1st November, 2020
While the report Big Tobacco, Big Avoidance found no illegal activity, it did raise moral issues, according to its authors

The world’s most profitable tobacco companies are using Irish subsidiaries as part of elaborate tax avoidance strategies, according to new research.

An investigation carried out at the University of Bath in conjunction with Investigative Desk, a Dutch journalism unit, identified how the big four tobacco companies – British American Tobacco (BAT), Imperial Brands (IB), Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and Philip Morris International (PMI) – shift profits around Europe to lower their tax liabilities.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Bezzu puts brakes on growth due to Covid-19

Greg Kavanagh’s retail app firm has halved staff numbers, but is still focused on supporting small online sellers in the run-up to Christmas

Róisín Burke | 2 hours ago

Bidders eye US operations of beleaguered Aryzta

The Irish-Swiss food company has had a difficult history in North America, and has previously sold some of its US assets

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago

New Aer Lingus chief says rapid testing needed to boost air travel

Donal Moriarty has urged the government to roll out the EU‘s traffic light system for travel

Ian Guider | 2 hours ago