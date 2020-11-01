Top four tobacco firms use Irish arms in elaborate tax avoidance strategies

The world’s most profitable tobacco companies are using Irish subsidiaries as part of elaborate tax avoidance strategies, according to new research.

An investigation carried out at the University of Bath in conjunction with Investigative Desk, a Dutch journalism unit, identified how the big four tobacco companies – British American Tobacco (BAT), Imperial Brands (IB), Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and Philip Morris International (PMI) – shift profits around Europe to lower their tax liabilities.

...